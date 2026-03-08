Locals attend LVMPD and Harley Davidson-led lessons following string of motorcycle fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Channel 13 continues the Fight for Safer Streets, we're tracking ways that different local groups are trying to save lives on our roadways.

After a rash of deadly motorcycle crashes here in Southern Nevada to start 2026, Metro Police and Red Rock Harley Davidson came together to offer free motorcycle safety lessons on Saturday.

LVMPD, Red Rock Harley Davidson offer free lessons on Saturday after string of motorcycle deaths

Police officers and motorcycle instructors alike say lessons are key to saving lives on our roads, whether you're an experienced rider or it's your first time on a bike.

Saturday marked Sherrie Koizumi's first time on a motorcycle on her own.

"It was good!" Koizumi said. "It was a little scary at first, of course, but once I got my bearings it was good."

Koizumi came out with her husband, Mel Myashiro, who's actually a longtime rider, but said brushing up on his skills is a major priority.

"Motorcycle safety skills are very important, knowing the basics on what to do," Myashiro said. "There's quality instructors here, so that way we're not hearing about you on the news for the not so good reasons."

Steve Ritchey runs Red Rock Harley's Riding Academy, and as a retired 28-year Metro Police veteran — and their former lead motorcycle instructor — he knows a thing or two about safety.

"Riding a motorcycle is a perishable skill — if you don't practice it, even if you've been riding for a long time, you never get any better," Ritchey said. "I saw way too many accidents in my career, way too many deaths — unnecessary deaths — because training is the key."

Metro Police Traffic Bureau Lt. Cody Fulwiler says out of the 25 traffic deaths in their jurisdiction already in 2026, eight of those were motorcyclists.

"More often than not, we're seeing those that are involved in collisions not being licensed and not getting that proper training," Fulwiler said on Saturday.

As the weather warms up more bikes will be hitting the road, which is why Metro is making a big time education push right now.

"That is our focus especially in 2026 and moving forward — another way that people can learn and listen, reduce our fatalities, and have folks be there with their families," Fulwiler said. "It's not just with motorcycles, but also pedestrian safety, speeding, being in a vehicle."

Eight of Red Rock Harley's instructors are retired motorcycle cops, which new riders say makes a huge difference.

"I think that they understand — especially if you're a new rider — your anxieties about stuff," Sherrie Koizumi said. "They do really help calm those down and make it more enjoyable."

I asked Koizumi and her husband Mel Myashiro if they had a message for valley drivers.

"You've got to be aware of your surroundings," Myashiro said. "Don't drive distracted, don't drive impaired, don't ride impaired for the safety of yourself and others."

"And please make sure that you're mindful, and be respectful on the road," Koizumi added.

If you're interested in learning to ride and missed this ride day, Red Rock Harley Davidson staff say they're planning on holding two more events just like it later this year — you can visit their website for more information by clicking here.

