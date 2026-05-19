LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque has shaken up the Muslim community. Local leaders tell Channel 13 the tragedy hits close to home.

WATCH | I visited a Las Vegas mosque Monday and the director tells me their message of peace will not change:

Local mosque director reacts to deadly shooting at San Diego Islamic center

“We see it as tragedies, we see it as things that should be stopped, but in the bigger picture scheme of things, it doesn’t stop anything, it doesn’t stop the advancement of people who want to advance," Masjid Ibrahim, Mosque Director Shamsuddin Waheed.

Waheed's mosque is in the Northwest Valley.

“This is the first mosque built in the United States by a woman, local businesswoman," Waheed said. “This building has been here for I believe 9 years, 9 or 10 years.”

He's been the director there for most of that time.

He gave me a tour inside, spending most of our time inside the Prayer Hall.

“It’s a place of prayer, it’s a place of education, it’s a place of community," Waheed said.

When Waheed saw the news of the deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque, he said he was sad, but not shocked.

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“Personally, I didn’t find it as a big surprise in light of the current political climate," Waheed said.

But despite it all...

“I don’t think it’s going to stunt the growth of the Muslim community," Waheed said.

Still, he says he has safety measures in place to keep his congregation safe.

“We have our own security arrangements. I feel absolutely fine," Waheed said.

He says he hopes that those impacted by Monday's tragedy can stay strong and keep the faith.

“My message is to have faith in God and keep working," Waheed said.