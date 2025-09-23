LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates more than culture — it honors the traditions, values and families that have shaped generations.

In Las Vegas, Tony Martinez embodies this spirit as he runs four successful businesses while staying connected to his family's entrepreneurial legacy.

He sat down with me to tell me more about what drives him to invest in the local community.

Local entrepreneur builds Las Vegas business empire rooted in Hispanic heritage and family values

Walk into what appears to be a normal ice cream shop, and you might discover something unexpected.

Ask for the flavor of the day at Craft Creamery, and a hidden refrigerator door swings open, revealing a food and cocktail lounge called the Craft Creamery Speakeasy.

Martinez, a Las Vegas native, is one of the creators behind this unique concept. He serves as managing partner and owner of several businesses across Southern Nevada, including Mi Barrio Kitchen and Cocktails, two Servehza Beer Gardens, and Craft Creamery.

RELATED | Chef Jose Gutierrez brings authentic Mexican flavors to Las Vegas through Mi Barrio restaurant

"I have incredible role models of parents," Martinez said.

Family forms the foundation of everything Martinez does. Born in Harbor City, California, he moved to Las Vegas when he was two years old.

"Born in LA, Harbor City, California. My family moved out here when I was two, so might as well have been born in Vegas, but just didn't happen that way. But everything I know is in Vegas," Martinez said.

His entrepreneurial spirit stems from family roots. Martinez's parents founded La Bonita Supermarkets, which is preparing to open its eighth location in the valley.

"My brother to this day is still the GM. I am still involved at the stores on the day-to-day," he said. "La Bonita has been such an identity for myself and my family since basically I was born."

However, Martinez emphasizes that his businesses operate separately from La Bonita, shaped by his own drive and strengthened by family values.

"Honestly, so I think for me it's just a high bar, right? Like it's big shoes to fill. My parents are incredible people, from just being amazing parents to family people, creating a family strong, all of us still get together on a weekly," Martinez said.

For Martinez, Hispanic heritage extends beyond business to community connection.

"Don't get me wrong, we are in the Southwest, very close to obviously Mexico. Our populations of Latinos as a whole, but Mexicans as a whole, is very strong in the Southwest. So is that an impact, us being Mexican? Yes, we know the culture. We know our people," Martinez said.

Family remains central to his approach, whether through blood relations or chosen business partnerships, particularly within the Latino community.

"Again, I think that it's also second nature, you know what I mean, like family," Martinez said.

"I have a, I'm a big believer in there's a blood family and the family you create. Thankfully, again in my immediate family, we're very close-knit and tight-knit. But there is family that you do create, though, that's the family that is, that you're here day in and day out with," Martinez said.

His advice for others hoping to follow similar paths focuses on persistence.

"Just push. You will always find, whether it be about a business or even just getting up to go to the gym, you can always find an excuse to not do something," Martinez said.

"Go out and find it and just keep on pushing because eventually you'll find the right person to talk to that says it's right there, go get it," Martinez said.

Vegas Things To Do LIST: Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around Las Vegas Valley KTNV Staff

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

