LIST: Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From North Las Vegas to Henderson, there's something for everyone all across the valley.
We've rounded up the biggest events by location and date to help you plan ahead and join in on honoring the traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community in Southern Nevada.
All events are free unless specified otherwise.
City of Las Vegas
El Grito
When: Sunday, September 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: East Las Vegas Community Center, located at 250 North Eastern Avenue
What: A community celebration and resource fair featuring family activities, entertainment, and resource booths.
Alma Fuego: Tribute to Selena
When: Saturday, October 4, at 7 p.m.
Where: Sammy Davis Junior Festival Plaza, located at 770 Twin Lakes Drive
What: This concert promises a night of nostalgia with covers of Selena's iconic music by Alma Fuego.
North Las Vegas
Salsa Splash
When: Saturday, September 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pettiti Pool, located at 2505 North Bruce Street
What: Attendees will be able to play water games, purchase refreshments from a food vendor, and enjoy music poolside.
Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
When: Sunday, September 14, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Liberty Park, located outside of North Las Vegas City Hall
What: Headlined by Conjunto Brio Norteño, this event will include a Parade of Nations and El Grito de Dolores Ceremony, as well as food, music, and family-friendly activities.
Storywalk "Adela's Mariachi Band"
When: September 15 through October 15
Where: Aliante Nature Discovery Park
What: Bilingual outdoor story experience celebrating mariachi traditions.
Clark County
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
When: Friday, September 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Whitney Recreation Center, located at 5712 Missouri Avenue
What: Community, culture, and crafts available to be enjoyed by the whole family.
"Viva La Vida"
When: Saturday, September 27, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Melvin Ennis Recreation Center, located at 3720 East Carey
What: A celebration of Hispanic/Latino cultures featuring food, artisan vendors, music, and entertainment.
Summerlin
Inaugural Latin Heritage Parade
When: Tuesday, September 16, at 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Summerlin, located at Park Centre Drive
What: A "dynamic fusion of music and dance, featuring participants from countries including Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua, and Bolivia," organizers shared.
Library District Branches
Decorate and Build a Trajinera
When: Tuesday, September 9, at 6 p.m.
Where: East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 East Bonanza Road
What: "Build your very own Mexican Boat or Trajinera" at this Makerspace event.
Fiesta Folklórico Performance
When: Friday, September 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 East Bonanza Road
What: Watch the Danzantes del Puerto perform at this showcase celebrating various Mexican states.
Noche de Música: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration
When: Friday, October 10, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: West Charleston Library's Lecture Hall, located at 6301 West Charleston Boulevard.
What: Enjoy a musical performance with classical and Latin flair by the Nevada Chamber Orchestra.
UNLV
Hispanic Heritage Month: Tile Painting
When: Tuesday, September 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: UNLV Student Union (213), located at 4505 South Maryland Parkway
What: Attendees can paint their own Talavera-inspired tiles while learning the history behind the art and enjoying provided snacks.
Lotería & Lowriders
When: Wednesday, October 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: SDP Lounge (Student Union 135), located at 4505 South Maryland Parkway
What: Family and friends are encouraged to attend live performances, admire lowriders, and play the Lotería for prizes (including a Nintendo Switch).
The Strip
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
When: Saturday, September 13, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fashion Show Las Vegas (Great Hall), located at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard
What: Enjoy a mariachi band, dance performances, and an art installation.
Box Fan Expo for Mexican Independence Weekend
When: Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road
What: Autographs, photos, memorabilia, and more are available as you meet your favorite boxing stars at Box Fan Expo. Tickets begin at $30 for this event.