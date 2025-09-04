LIST: Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From North Las Vegas to Henderson, there's something for everyone all across the valley.

We've rounded up the biggest events by location and date to help you plan ahead and join in on honoring the traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community in Southern Nevada.

All events are free unless specified otherwise.

City of Las Vegas

When: Sunday, September 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: East Las Vegas Community Center, located at 250 North Eastern Avenue

What: A community celebration and resource fair featuring family activities, entertainment, and resource booths.

When: Saturday, October 4, at 7 p.m.

Where: Sammy Davis Junior Festival Plaza, located at 770 Twin Lakes Drive

What: This concert promises a night of nostalgia with covers of Selena's iconic music by Alma Fuego.

North Las Vegas

When: Saturday, September 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pettiti Pool, located at 2505 North Bruce Street

What: Attendees will be able to play water games, purchase refreshments from a food vendor, and enjoy music poolside.

When: Sunday, September 14, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Liberty Park, located outside of North Las Vegas City Hall

What: Headlined by Conjunto Brio Norteño, this event will include a Parade of Nations and El Grito de Dolores Ceremony, as well as food, music, and family-friendly activities.

When: September 15 through October 15

Where: Aliante Nature Discovery Park

What: Bilingual outdoor story experience celebrating mariachi traditions.

Clark County

When: Friday, September 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Whitney Recreation Center, located at 5712 Missouri Avenue

What: Community, culture, and crafts available to be enjoyed by the whole family.

When: Saturday, September 27, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Melvin Ennis Recreation Center, located at 3720 East Carey

What: A celebration of Hispanic/Latino cultures featuring food, artisan vendors, music, and entertainment.

Summerlin

When: Tuesday, September 16, at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Summerlin, located at Park Centre Drive

What: A "dynamic fusion of music and dance, featuring participants from countries including Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua, and Bolivia," organizers shared.

Library District Branches

When: Tuesday, September 9, at 6 p.m.

Where: East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 East Bonanza Road

What: "Build your very own Mexican Boat or Trajinera" at this Makerspace event.

When: Friday, September 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: East Las Vegas Library, located at 2851 East Bonanza Road

What: Watch the Danzantes del Puerto perform at this showcase celebrating various Mexican states.

When: Friday, October 10, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: West Charleston Library's Lecture Hall, located at 6301 West Charleston Boulevard.

What: Enjoy a musical performance with classical and Latin flair by the Nevada Chamber Orchestra.

UNLV

When: Tuesday, September 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: UNLV Student Union (213), located at 4505 South Maryland Parkway

What: Attendees can paint their own Talavera-inspired tiles while learning the history behind the art and enjoying provided snacks.

When: Wednesday, October 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: SDP Lounge (Student Union 135), located at 4505 South Maryland Parkway

What: Family and friends are encouraged to attend live performances, admire lowriders, and play the Lotería for prizes (including a Nintendo Switch).

The Strip

When: Saturday, September 13, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fashion Show Las Vegas (Great Hall), located at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard

What: Enjoy a mariachi band, dance performances, and an art installation.

When: Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road

What: Autographs, photos, memorabilia, and more are available as you meet your favorite boxing stars at Box Fan Expo. Tickets begin at $30 for this event.