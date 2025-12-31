Local condo owners facing HOA fee increase of over $450 a month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I revisited Bavington Court, the northwest valley condo-complex I've been telling you about over the past couple of months.

Residents are tangled in confusion over their HOA fees — and in just two days, they’ll start paying $467.50 a month.

They told me they're not happy about it.

“First thing was shock, saddened, fear, you know," said resident Jenny Lim.

Lim tells me she can't afford that increase.

“I’m a single, divorced. That’s why I chose to live in a place thinking it’s within my budget," she said.

She was born and raised in Singapore, moved to Hawaii with her husband at the time, and now lives in Las Vegas with Sweetheart, her 17-year-old dog.

She’s retired, but a Dec. 23 letter from the HOA’s attorney forced her to rethink her plans.

That letter laid out the nearly doubled fee — up from $275 to $467.50 a month in 2026, a jump of $192.50 monthly, or $2,310 a year.

“I have to go back to getting a job,” Lim said, adding she’s already looking for work.

Lim and neighbor William DeSmith contacted Channel 13 this week for answers.

“I’m coming to you for help," Lim said.

“The increase at one time is so much for different homeowners," DeSmith told me.

Bavington Court has 272 condos, most owned by seniors on fixed incomes or blue-collar workers.

“I think it’s way too much to increase at one time for seniors that are on a set budget," DeSmith said.

Let's break down the increase:



Of the $467.50, $250 is a “special reserve assessment” — $3,000 annually — to bring the HOA’s reserve fund up to state law standards.

Guidelines suggest reserves should cover 70%–100% of the estimated lifespan costs for common areas.

Currently, Bavington Court’s reserves total just $11,000 — well below those standards.

The remainder would go toward other property expenses.

The exact budget is unresolved: homeowners rejected the 2026 proposal at the Dec. 3 HOA meeting. That plan would have raised fees to $490.

Tuesday, I saw the HOA president leaving the property and asked her a few questions regarding the budget and HOA fees.

She told me on camera, "The result of the past president's actions have resulted in our current situation."

While Channel 13 has not completed an in-depth investigation into any former HOA board presidents for Bavington Court at this time, I have personally now heard similar stories from the current HOA president and several residents.

I then asked the current president to elaborate on the former president, but she said she couldn't; but their lawyer is looking into it.

I also spoke with the lawyer representing the HOA, and I asked him several questions regarding the HOA budget, fees and other topics regarding Bavington Court. He told me the HOA has no comment on those topics.

As for the homeowners, they just want answers and hopefully some relief.

“I think it puts everybody in a pinch," DeSmith said.

Homeowners tell me they're working to get an emergency meeting with the HOA to discuss the fee and try to find a solution.

Some acknowledge the HOA’s need to meet reserve requirements, but propose phasing in the increase — perhaps a quarter of it each year — rather than imposing the full $192.50 at once.

Instead of raising the fee by nearly $200 per month, they suggest raising it a quarter of that each year to make it more palatable and attainable to pay.

The fear: falling behind on fees could mean late charges, liens, or difficulty selling if buyers balk at a $467.50 monthly bill — $5,610 a year.

We will make sure to follow all the latest developments with this community and bring that to you.

If you are a resident of Bavington Court, or if you have any other questions or concerns about living in the valley, reach out to me at Ryan.Ketcham@KTNV.com.