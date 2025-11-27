Condo residents fight $490 monthly HOA fee increase in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in a west valley condo complex are reaching out to Channel 13 for help as they could face a nearly $500 monthly HOA fee next year.

I asked Denise Holden, a resident of the Bavington Court complex, if she believes people living there can afford the increase.

“I absolutely know that they can’t afford this increase," Holden told me.

What is the increase for? How will this impact the residents? I spoke with locals over these questions as they fight back against the increase

She's been living at Bavington for the past nine years and is one of 272 condo owners in the complex. They all received a letter from their homeowners association on Nov. 4, which Channel 13 has obtained.

The letter details the new budget the HOA board and management company created.

According to the letter, there will be a $22.50 increase to the monthly assessment rate. That charge will now be $240 a month. Plus, there will also be a special reserve assessment rate of $250 monthly.

That means residents here will have to pay $490 per month to the HOA starting Jan. 1 if this budget is ratified during the next board meeting on Dec. 3.

Right now, several residents tell me they're paying just $275 per month.

“I’m lucky if I’m able to buy groceries once a week, I’m lucky and I work in a market so I get what’s on sale or what’s reduced," said Carole Cotero, a 5-year Bavington resident.

70-year-old Cotero is like many in the community, either a senior on fixed income or a blue collar worker just scraping by. The residents say having to pay an extra $200 per month is not feasible for them, so many residents signed a petition to try and stop the increase.

“They’re going to see how many people did sign so to prove that we are against the increase," Cotero said.

Why is this being done though?

Channel 13 reached out to the HOA management company, but didn't hear back as of Wednesday night.

As for the letter, it states the money will go towards future and current repairs in the community. Attached was also the budget and the reserve funds portion detailing the lifespan and total cost of each component the HOA is required to pay for.

The HOA states in this letter that the current reserve study was done on Oct. 1, 2025, by Geo Reserves, and the information attached to the letter is part of a full funding plan method.

But can they do this?

According to Nevada law in the Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 116 of Common-Interest Ownership, as long as there is proper notice and they follow open meeting laws, they can do this.

The letter is dated Nov. 4, and the meeting mentioned in the letter is Dec. 3, which is open to all residents to attend, and the starting date of this HOA fee increase would be Jan. 1.

This falls within the 30-60 day notice window and the open meeting laws, according to Nevada law. Also, the budget has been made public, and so have the reserve funds.

I spoke to HOA lawyer Bruce Flammey months ago regarding another story with an HOA dispute.

He told me the law requires an HOA to have a third-party, independent company come to the property and inspect all components they are required to maintain. This includes any gates, landscaping, piping and more.

The inspection will include how long each component will last, the quality of each component and the total price.

According to Flammey, the HOA would then take that information and is required by law to create a budget off of it to make sure the HOA has enough money to cover every repair needed.

For example, if a portion of concrete is going to last 30 more years and takes $3,000 to fix, that means the HOA needs to collect at least $100 per year to make sure they have enough money to fix the concrete.

They have to do that for every component, and they are required by law to reference the inspection every year, look to see if the price and lifespan of the components still go along with the plan and then adjust the budget if necessary.

Additionally, Flammey says they are required by law to have a third-party inspection done every five to seven years — depending on some circumstances — to make sure the HOA has the accurate information.

Flammey says the HOA is required to then raise enough money to cover those repair costs, which is where the monthly HOA fee comes into place.

While Channel 13 is looking into this instance, it does not seem any of these steps were looked over. However, some residents do not agree with the process, saying an HOA should not be able to do something like this, raising fees by more than $200 in one year.

“I absolutely think that should change," Holden said.

This budget has not been fully approved though.

According to Nevada law, if the majority of owners reject the budget, then it is not ratified and won't go into effect.

According to a notary, who was at the complex Wednesday night collecting signatures from residents against the budget, if at least 51% of condo owners go to the December meeting and voice their opposition to the budget, then that should give them enough support to stop the fee bump.

The notary also mentioned if some residents cannot show up, but signed the petition against the increase and the signature is notarized by them, then that could also count for the opposition.

I asked Cotero if she thinks they will be able to stop the increase from happening.

"Oh, I hope so, I pray to God we stop this," Cotero said.

Channel 13 will make sure to follow the latest with this HOA dispute.