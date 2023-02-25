Local business owners forced to pivot after severe weather batters Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a struggle for local business owners in the Las Vegas valley this week because of the severe weather. From fewer customers to supply chain issues, local business owners said they've had to pivot.

Jason Zinner is the owner of The Smokeman, a food truck based in Henderson. Zinner is closing shop altogether on Saturday with the high winds and cold temperatures expected.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to food trucks, nobody comes out when the weather is bad," said Zinner. "The high winds and rain would just cause too much of a problem, just trying to secure everything here and even to try and have people stay dry when they're here."

Zinner said this year, in particular, he's had to close up shop more often than usual.

"Because of the high winds, a lot of events get canceled, as well," said Zinner. "Being that we haven't been doing this for more than a couple of years, that's more than we normally see."

At Via Brasil Steakhouse in southwest Las Vegas, owner Anna Gomes said she's also seen fewer customers this week because of the weather.

"Even on Thursday, we had 70 people cancel last minute," said Gomes. "We have to be understanding that customers want to stay home."

Gomes said another problem her business has been facing is supply chain issues. She said food vendors have been calling about delays in food delivery because of the weather.

"Even our meats are not getting delivered," said Gomes. "We've been out of chicken heart for three days."

Part of the menu had to be eliminated this week because food wasn't getting delivered, according to Gomes. If this continues, Gomes said she might resort to other means.

"We just don't want to go to the grocery store because it's not that fresh," said Gomes. "We have everything delivered every single day. So we're just hoping for the best that everything gets delivered on time."

