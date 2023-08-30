Lawsuit: Third woman accusing Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of rape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another woman is coming forward and accusing Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of rape. Carter is a Las Vegas local and the case was filed in Clark County on Monday.

According to the lawsuit, a Pennsylvania woman claimed that in August 2003, Carter raped her in the cabin of a yacht when she was 15 years old. She claims she was drunk at the time and that he told her to keep the incident a secret.

A few days later, the lawsuit claims Carter and his sister Angel encouraged her to meet him at a bus on their Florida property. When she arrived, she said Carter made her perform a sexual act on him.

The lawsuit lists a third incident that happened in October 2003 where a party was being held on boats that Carter owned. It states Carter was there with his sister Angel and at least three adult men. According to the lawsuit, she became drunk and was taken to a yacht cabin where Carter allegedly allowed three other men watch him have sex with her. She states she asked him to stop several times.

As of a result of these alleged assaults, the lawsuit claims she contracted the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV. The woman states she told her mother about the assaults after the third incident and it was reported to Southern York County law enforcement in Pennsylvania in December 2003.

At least two other women have come forward with similar claims in the past. In December, Shannon Ruth filed a complaint in Clark County alleging Carter sexually abused her on a tour bus when she was 17. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined the case in 2018, citing an expired statue of limitations. Back in 2017, singer Melissa Schuman accused him of raping her in 2002, when she was 18.

Carter has never faced criminal charges related to any of these cases and has repeatedly denied the claims. When the December lawsuit was filed, ABC pulled the plug on a Backstreet Boys Christmas special. Carter is scheduled to go on a solo tour in October, including a stop in Las Vegas.