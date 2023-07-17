Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter launching first solo tour in seven years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A member of the Backstreet Boys is heading on his first solo tour in seven years.

On Monday, Nick Carter announced he would be hitting the road for a 14-show engagement. That includes a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Oct. 25.

He said the show will include songs from the 1980s and 1990s along with some of his solo songs and a lot of Backstreet Boys songs.

"It's just going to be a real fun show," Carter told Billboard. "I'm going to go out with a band and I play guitar. I'm going to be playing drums throughout the show. It has a bit more creative personal expression and is a little bit more organic, I guess you could say."

Carter will be joined by Maddie Poppe, the winner of Season 16 of American Idol.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.