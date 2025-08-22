Las Vegas WWII veteran, Purple Heart recipient Onofrio 'No-No' Zicari dies at 102

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A well-known Las Vegas veteran who's earned multiple honors for his bravery during World War II has died.

Onofrio "No-No" Zicari passed away at the age of 102, the City of Las Vegas shared in a social media post on Friday.

In sharing news of his passing, the City of Las Vegas wrote that Zicari "leaves a proud legacy of protecting our nation and our freedoms."

Over the years, Zicari was recognized with awards for his dedication and bravery, including the Purple Heart.

He was among the soldiers who swarmed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when he was wounded by shrapnel.

In 2021, then-Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman petitioned on Zicari's behalf to raise awareness that, despite being wounded in action, he hadn't been awarded the Purple Heart. At the time, the Army claimed there was no record of Zicari's injuries because the medic who documented them was killed in action.

He finally received the award during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in October 2021, more than 77 years after the D-Day invasion.

And just this year, Zicari received France's highest honor, The National Order of The Legion of Honor, during a ceremony at Silverton Casino in January.

Though he found himself in the spotlight and hailed as a hero many times over the years, "No-No" was always known for his humility and gratitude.

"Everybody takes me as a hero. I'm no hero," he said after accepting the Legion of Honor. "I didn't do too much during the war, but I've seen an awful lot. ...I'm glad all these people showed up."