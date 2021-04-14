Mayor Goodman pushing for local veteran to receive Purple Heart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is currently a push for a Las Vegas World War II veteran to receive a Purple Heart.

The charge is being led by Las Vegas Mayor Goodman.

Veteran Onofrio Zicari was injured by shrapnel on D Day in 1944.

Goodman sent a letter to ABC World News Tonight’s anchor David Muir in hopes of sharing Zicari’s story with the nation.

13 Action News featured Zicari in 2019 when he flew back to th beaches of Normandy on an Honor Flight.

The medic who cared for Zicari was killed in action and his injuries were never documented.

Goodman says the Army has no record of the injuries he suffered during the war.