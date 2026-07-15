Las Vegas tourism drop hits small businesses as visitor spending falls $4.3 billion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is raising concerns about the local economy after tourism numbers dropped sharply in 2025, and small businesses across the valley are feeling the effects of the slowdown.

The LVCVA Tourism Impact Report shows Las Vegas welcomed 38.5 million visitors in 2025, a 7.5% drop from the year before. Visitor spending hit just over $50 billion, with $4.3 billion less flowing into the local economy year over year.

Inside Paris Baguette, co-owner Helen Kim said something feels different this summer.

"No. This year especially, I really feel it," Kim said.

Kim said tourism typically drives 20% to 30% of her sales, and summer is usually the busiest season.

"Around this time in summer, we're busiest during summer because of all the tourism, but now, now with the tourism, we're OK, but not with the tourism," Kim said.

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She said she is working to keep customers coming back without raising prices.

Regular customer Quinton Brown said he has noticed the change too.

"I see a little bit less busy here," Brown said.

The LVCVA said the city is still facing economic headwinds, including higher travel costs. LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill pointed to rising airfare as a key factor.

"The price of an airline ticket goes up about 25%, makes it harder for people to get here, people who were already concerned about what it was going to cost for them to get here, and so we're having to fight through those," Hill said.

Despite the challenges, Kim said she remains hopeful that visitors will return.

"We get everybody from everywhere, but there, you know, now things are down," Kim said. "But I still like it; it's a beautiful thing. We'll see a lot of opportunities. Absolutely."

With tourism slowing, some resorts are turning their focus to locals by launching new deals for Nevada residents, including discounts on dining, free parking and entertainment offers.

Visit Las Vegas has exclusive deals for locals HERE. Park MGM's deals for locals can be found HERE.

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