Las Vegas teen advances to Top 24 in this season of American Idol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the final push to make it into the top 24. Las Vegas local Isaiah Misailegalu teamed up with another 17-year-old for a duet of "Shallow" made popular by Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper. But it was a close call for Isaiah.

So now he'll head to a Disney resort in Hawaii as part of the top 24. That is where he will sing for your votes.

