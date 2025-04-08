Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas teen advances to Top 24 in this season of American Idol

Las Vegas teen advances to Top 24 in this season of American Idol
ABC
Las Vegas teen advances to Top 24 in this season of American Idol
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the final push to make it into the top 24. Las Vegas local Isaiah Misailegalu teamed up with another 17-year-old for a duet of "Shallow" made popular by Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper. But it was a close call for Isaiah.

Hear what the judges had to say about his performance.

Las Vegas teen advances to Top 24 in this season of American Idol

So now he'll head to a Disney resort in Hawaii as part of the top 24. That is where he will sing for your votes.

WATCH |Justin Hinton got the story of how Isaiah was discovered by an American Idol producer by chance at Town Square.

'Samoan Silk': American Idol producer found Las Vegas contestant by chance at Town Square

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Spring Forward: Your guide from snowpack to sunshine