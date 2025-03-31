'Samoan Silk': American Idol producer found 17-year-old Las Vegas contestant by chance at Town Square

Don't miss out on this season of American Idol with Las Vegas being represented yet again! This time with 17-year-old Isaiah Misailegalu, who we watched get his golden ticket to Hollywood a couple of weeks ago.

I spoke with him and casting producer Kyle Khou about what to expect during Monday night's show.

Watch my interview with Isaiah here!

'Samoan Silk': American Idol producer found Las Vegas contestant by chance at Town Square

Justin Hinton: Isaiah, I wanna talk to you because you were here a couple of weeks ago, and gave us kind of what we could expect of the of the show, but we hadn't seen you yet — and a lot of people hadn't heard you sing. Sir... that audition... you can sing! Talk to me about what was going through your mind in that in that audition room.

Isaiah Misailegalu: As I watched the whole audition, I kinda remember what was going on through my mind because the whole time I blacked out. I didn't start thinking until like about 30 minutes after my audition and everything was just such a blur, but from what I can remember, I was just so honored to be getting these like super special words from amazing artists, amazing people in the music industry. So, it just meant a lot to me, you know, in my heart feel warm and... yeah it was it was cool.

Justin: Carrie Underwood called you Samoan Silk. That is now your Instagram handle. Talk to me about that moment.

Isaiah: That was iconic, I mean for someone to say how you got your name and say Carrie Underwood — the Carrie Underwood gave you that name — it's like no one can beat that. So and I love telling a story to people and I'm super thankful to Ms. Carrie Underwood.

Justin: Kyle, for you, I mean you've been casting on this show for the last several seasons. What was it about Isaiah that you said, "Hey, this guy's got a shot to to make on the show?"

Kyle Khou: The authenticity. It's just so easy for him, and there's no — like Carrie [Underwood] said — there's no way you just started doing this publicly, and I think that either [you] got it or you don't, and he's got it. And then he's so humble, his family is so great, his surroundings great, and I think that that is what's gonna make America connect with him, and that was another reason I thought, "Hey, this kid could go all the way."

Justin: How did you find him?

Kyle: I was eating dinner and I heard him singing. There was a voice in the wind. I was at Town Square. I was at Yard House on the patio and I heard this voice, and I left my food and I ran around Town Square so I could figure out where it was coming from and I saw this guy singing. And I invited him to audition for the executive producers. We got on a Zoom the next week and then next thing you know, he's auditioning for the judges.

Justin: That gives me like 2000's mall — like heading to the mall and seeing what you can [find] — and so obviously tonight [March 31] is gonna be a big night on the show. What can we expect for from tonight?

Kyle: You can expect these contestants to take things to the next level. The show really changes during Hollywood Week — the strong survive. I think Hollywood Week is a big staple of the show, and I'm really excited for you guys to see what these contestants are doing.

Justin: And I always have to give this disclaimer — we can't talk about how he does on the show, so you just gotta follow along and keep on watching from week after week. But I know you've got a really big support system here, we've seen you across town. You've been singing at different schools. What does having the support of Las Vegas on this journey mean for you?

Isaiah: Having Vegas here behind me, it pushes me, it makes everything so much easier. It's like it means the world to me. Vegas is so supportive. Everybody, all the students and everything there, this is amazing and just to have "the village behind me" as I say, it's amazing. It helps me so much having Kyle here with me, he's been helping me with song choice and anything, any type of questions I have, I know I can shoot it to Kyle. He's been a big help as well as all of Las Vegas,

Justin: Really in your heart and on your chest. I see the shirt — Squad Foundation. Tell me a little bit about that.

Isaiah: Oh man, Squad is where it all started for my music career. Thanks to my uncle, Cap, he heard me singing in his car. As I sing in my parents' car, he heard me singing and, he didn't think that he knew I could do something with my voice, and he introduced me to the right people, including Officer Grant with the LVMPD. And he's the reason why I was singing at that community event, and he's also the reason why I met Kyle here, and it's just so many great people throughout this this whole valley. And they've led me to where I am today, so nothing would have been possible without them. None of this at all would have been possible without them.

Justin: I love that. So here's your chance, folks. If you haven't watched him yet, tonight [March 31] is your night tonight at 8 o'clock right here on Channel 13.

