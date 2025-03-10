Las Vegas local gets golden ticket to Hollywood during American Idol season premiere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our guy is going to Hollywood.

Las Vegas local Isaiah Misailegalu impressed the judges Sunday night during the season premiere of American Idol and got his golden ticket.

He sang "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway.

He was in the studio last week and he talked about the new judge, Carrie Underwood.

"I seen Carrie Underwood and I remember watching her American Idol process on YouTube, and it was just crazy to see that now that she's a judge, and it's just super inspiring to see she's made it this far thanks to American Idol, and it makes me want to try even harder. Just seeing that could be the product was super crazy to see," he said.

"Other than her, was there anyone else who's maybe won the show that you were really inspired by?" I asked him.

"Iam Tongi," Misailegalu said with a smile. "He put on for the Polynesians. He did the season, he won it, and it's like our people don't see that often. We don't see our faces on big screens, on American Idol. For him to not only do it but win it, it definitely inspired me to do American Idol in itself, and it shows we are capable of way more than just football."

American Idol is back next week for more rounds of auditions and we'll have a few weeks to see how he does in Hollywood, but a big congratulations to Isaiah.

WATCH | Get to know Isaiah a little better during his sit-down interview with me.