Las Vegas sheriff looks to hire young, diverse officers amid shortage of recruits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they're short about 300 officers. In his state of the department address, Sheriff Kevin McMahill says it's a major problem and is equivalent to the number of officers needed to fill two area commands.

Channel 13 spoke to a prospective officer who says it's time to help create change and fix the problem. Dionna Dorsi currently works with her father at their construction company, but her dream job is to become a police officer.

"I really just want to have a big impact on our community, especially with everything going on," Dorsi said. "I want people to feel like not only just serving and protecting, but we are all humans and I care for everyone."

After watching McMahill's speech, Dorsi said she was alarmed at hearing how many officers Metro still needs.

"It is heartbreaking. You want people to feel comfortable and safe and you need police officers for that," Dorsi said.

While LVMPD is looking for officers just like Dorsi, McMahill said there has been a 70% decrease in people applying to be police officers as a result of recent events like the Tyre Nichols case. Multiple Memphis police officers were caught on camera beating Nichols, who later died..

McMahill said Metro is working to recruit young people with an emphasis on diversity.

"We want to find ways to bridge that gap between 18 and 21 so that when they turn 21, they become viable members that we can hire," McMahill said.

There are five different stages to become an LVMPD police and corrections recruit. That includes speaking with recruiters, taking written and physical exams, taking psychological and polygraph exams, and fitness testing before going to the police academy.