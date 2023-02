LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill will deliver the State of the Department address on Wednesday morning.

The address will take place Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 a.m., inside Myron’s at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts located at 361 Symphony Park Ave.

KTNV will be in attendance at the event. Check back at 9 a.m. for a live stream at ktnv.com/live.