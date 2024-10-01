Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas sets a new record for hottest Sept. 30 at 102 degrees

It was last 101 degrees in 2015.
Las Vegas breaks new daily record
AP
Las Vegas breaks new daily record
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Harry Reid International Airport hit 102 degrees Monday— breaking the previous daily record of 101 degrees on Sept. 30, 2015, according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

This now marks the 106th day of 100 degrees or hotter days in Las Vegas.

This comes as Las Vegas hit the most 100 degree days in a calendar year last week— beating the record of 100 days set in 1947.

An excessive heat warning in effect in the Las Vegas valley until Tuesday with high temps well above average and possibly tying or breaking daily records. Lastly, Las Vegas had the hottest summer ever on record this year.

Channel 13's meteorologists are reminding you to stay hydrated, seek shade and wear sunscreen if spending time outdoors.

Due to higher temperatures, Clark County officials are activating cooling stations across the valley.

You can see a full list of locations by hitting this link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH