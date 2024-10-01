Las Vegas sets a new record for hottest Sept. 30 at 102 degrees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Harry Reid International Airport hit 102 degrees Monday— breaking the previous daily record of 101 degrees on Sept. 30, 2015, according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

This now marks the 106th day of 100 degrees or hotter days in Las Vegas.

It's currently 102° at the Las Vegas Airport.

This is now the 106th day of 100° or hotter days in Las Vegas.#VegasWxRecords — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 30, 2024

This comes as Las Vegas hit the most 100 degree days in a calendar year last week— beating the record of 100 days set in 1947.

An excessive heat warning in effect in the Las Vegas valley until Tuesday with high temps well above average and possibly tying or breaking daily records. Lastly, Las Vegas had the hottest summer ever on record this year.

Above-average temperatures continue through the week. Here are the daily high records for all 7 of our official climate sites from September 26th - October 5th. Dark cells indicate records that have been broken or tied in 2024. Will update today after the day formally ends. pic.twitter.com/kQuMTOsa45 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 30, 2024

Channel 13's meteorologists are reminding you to stay hydrated, seek shade and wear sunscreen if spending time outdoors.

Due to higher temperatures, Clark County officials are activating cooling stations across the valley.

You can see a full list of locations by hitting this link.