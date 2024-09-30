Excessive Heat Warning extended in Las Vegas

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended in the Las Vegas valley through Tuesday, October as a ridge of high pressure takes the reigns over the region. High temps warmed 15 degrees above average in Las Vegas Sunday setting a record with a high of 104. More unseasonable heat is sticking around with us into the first week of October.

Stay hydrated, seek shade and wear sunscreen if spending time outdoors. Try to limit outdoor exposure if possible as temperatures are much warmer than we would typically see this time of year. This system will dominate the forecast for the first week of October and temperatures will remain warmer than average with highs in the triple digits.