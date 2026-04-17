LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump is betting that the tax cuts he signed into law last year will resonate with voters in Las Vegas. However, parts of his "Big Beautiful Bill" have valley voters split.

"No tax on tips" was among the tax cuts enacted last year as a key part of the president's economic agenda. For local workers, the response to the policy has been mixed.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett spoke to Las Vegas service workers at a counterprotest to the president's Las Vegas visit:

Las Vegas service workers split on Trump's tax cuts as local protests highlight economic strain

Workers like Kellie Eastwood, who earn tips and overtime, said they expected to see larger tax refunds but were disappointed.

"I did have to pay tax on tips," Eastwood said.

Others, like Katie Tice, who have friends and family working in the service industry, said the money they should be saving is being eaten away by rising costs of food, fuel, and supplies that are squeezing both workers and employers.

"I think it was a bad bill. I think it was a lie. I think it was wrong to tell people they wouldn't pay tax on their tips and then make them tax their tips anyway," Tice said.

Anwar Green, one of the organizers of a "Trash Day after Tax Day" counter-protest in downtown Las Vegas, held as President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion in the valley, said there is nothing to celebrate.

"This is almost like celebrating your bank when they post how much they've collected in overdraft fees. You do know you paid for that, right?" Green said.

"Wages are down, employment is down, tourism is down, so there's no one here to tip us, and the people that live here can't afford to tip because they can't afford to get out of the house," Green said.

Green said he feels the American dream is starting to fade away and that there needs to be a change to help workers move in a positive direction.

"This is America. There's supposed to be a dream of when people get here, and right now it is a nightmare that we're trying to wake up," Green said.

"I'm seeing the unhoused population grow. Vegas, I'm seeing, uh, that no one can even make tap, or sorry, I'm seeing that no one can even make enough tips in Vegas because of our economy being crashed," Eastwood said.

"Proper policies that don't price people out of living or out of touring again. This is a big tourist town, and everyone is priced out," Green said.

"Either don't tax the tips or don't say you're gonna not tax the tips," Tice said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

