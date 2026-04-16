President Donald Trump visits Las Vegas to tout his 'no tax on tips' policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas on Thursday to highlight his "no tax on tips" policy.

"No tax on tips" was among the tax cuts enacted last year as part of the "Big Beautiful Bill" — a key part of Trump's economic agenda.

During his visit, President Trump is expected to lead a roundtable discussion with hospitality workers and small business owners.

The event is expected to start at 4 p.m. We'll carry it live on ktnv.com/live2.

What to know: Traffic impacts

The president's visit is expected to impact traffic in downtown Las Vegas, as well as near the airport. A Clark County spokesperson says those traffic impacts will include the area around the Clark County Government Center.

"The public is encouraged to exercise caution and to consider avoiding the area, if possible, in the afternoon hours," the county says.

How is "no tax on tips" affecting Las Vegas locals?

You probably remember, President Donald Trump first promoted his "no tax on tips" policy — which became central to his 2024 presidential campaign — right here in Las Vegas. The idea was to boost take-home pay for people in the service industry.

For local workers, the response to "no tax on tips" has been mixed.

In an interview with Channel 13 on Tuesday, Pinches Tacos owner Javier Anaya said the policy "goes a long way" for many workers, but the impact hasn't been the same for everyone, "especially dealing with inflation."

Despite its name, the "no tax on tips" policy does not eliminate all taxes on tips. Instead, it allows eligible workers to deduct a portion of their tip income from their federal taxes, reducing what they owe. The deduction is capped at $25,000 per year and phases out for higher-income earners.

We also heard from one local who wrote in to Channel 13's Let's Talk about the impact of "no tax on tips."

"I received the largest tax return in my life this year all because my tips weren’t being taxed any longer," wrote Joshua H. "This is something that should’ve been normal years ago."

If you have thoughts about "no tax on tips," the economy, cost of living, or the president's visit to Las Vegas, let us know. You can share your thoughts with Channel 13 at ktnv.com/letstalk or click the banner below.

Nevada politicians react

Ahead of the president's visit, some of Nevada's Democratic Congressional delegation issued statements of opposition.

"President Trump is mistaken when he claims he has made life more affordable for Nevadans," Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV01) wrote. "Las Vegas is at the very epicenter of his affordability crisis with rising gas prices, empty hotel rooms, more expensive groceries, and an affordable housing shortage."

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV04) accused the president of using Las Vegas for a "photo op" and called him "out of touch."

"If the relief you are providing is not permanent and does not reach all workers, it is not a solution — it is a headline," Horsford stated. "If the president is serious about helping workers, then fix what's broken."