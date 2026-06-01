LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square's annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week kicked off June 1. The 12-day community-wide event involves more than 300 participating restaurants and special promotions across the Valley.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan visited one of the participating restaurants to learn more:

Las Vegas Restaurant Week kicks off to fight food insecurity in the Valley

A fixed portion of each meal is donated to Three Square to benefit those facing hunger.

One in six Southern Nevadans are food insecure, according to the nonprofit, including more than 113,000 children.

“Las Vegas Restaurant Week is a powerful way to support both local restaurants and neighbors facing hunger,” said Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “At a time when so many Southern Nevadans are facing uncertainty, this event provides hope and meals to children, seniors, and families throughout the valley. Every meal enjoyed during Restaurant Week helps make a difference for someone in need, and we’re grateful to our community for continuing to show up with generosity and compassion.”

One of the participating restaurants is La Fontaine in Fontainebleau. This year is their third participating in Restaurant Week, where they'll offer special brunch and breakfast menu items like French toast, omelettes, and freshly baked croissants.

"This city really does come together," said General Manager Jared Kadzikowski. "We really do focus on featuring menus that are approachable for people so we can bring the entire community for Southern Nevada together, Las Vegas in particular, to be able to come and enjoy yourself but also be able to give back to the community in one way."

The Fontainebleau is offering free parking for locals through valet and in the parking garage during the event.

Prix fixe menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner at participating restaurants range from $20 to $120. Restaurant Week continues through Friday, June 12. You can find a full list of participating restaurants on the official website here.