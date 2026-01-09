LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas protesters are rallying against ICE Thursday afternoon following the Minneapolis shooting that left a woman dead.

WATCH| Alyssa Bethencourt reports from downtown Las Vegas to bring the latest on protests against ICE

Las Vegas protesters rally against ICE after deadly shooting in Minneapolis

An ICE officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Controversy has erupted regarding the use of force by the officer. Vice President JD Vance stated that the officer acted in justified self-defense on Thursday.

Protests started at 4 p.m. outside the Federal Justice Tower in downtown Las Vegas.