Las Vegas police investigate stabbing in Summerlin neighborhood

KTNV
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 13:43:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred at a residence located in the 10000 block of Kenton Place, close to Town Center and Banburry Cross drives in Summerlin.

This is an ongoing investigation and the LVMPD Homicide Section is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

