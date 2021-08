LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police arrested a teenager who they say broke into a home and stabbed the owner. killing him.

The deadly stabbing happened Friday at a home on Kenton Place, close to Town Center and Summerlin Parkway.

Police say a man confronted a burglar in his home, who then stabbed him.

