Las Vegas police investigate early morning shooting, 1 man in hospital

KTNV
Posted at 7:26 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 10:36:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene near Wynn Road and Pioneer Avenue where they say a 37-year-old male was found shot.

Details surrounding the circumstances are still unknown.

Patrol detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate.

The male is at University Medical Center in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

