Las Vegas Police: Arrests and citations drop at 2025 Electric Daisy Carnival compared to last year's festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC weekend has come and gone, drawing hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Over the years, Channel 13 has tracked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest and citation numbers at EDC. This effort aims to demonstrate how police are prioritizing safety amid the large influx of people to the valley.

The numbers are in for 2025, and they've gone down in most areas.

Across the three-day festival, LVMPD said they made 29 felony arrests, one gross misdemeanor arrest, four misdemeanor arrests and 74 citations (which include both traffic and misdemeanor citations).

Breaking it down by day:

KTNV Table shows data shared by LVMPD with Channel 13 on the number of arrests and citations at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2025 in Las Vegas.

Compared to last year, total arrests are down by 11, and citations are also down by 11.

2024 Totals

28 felony arrests

17 misdemeanor arrests

85 misdemeanor citations

Taking a look at the past four years of EDC Las Vegas (excluding the 2020 festival that was canceled due to COVID-19), overall arrests have remained relatively stable, while citations have increased, reaching their highest number in 2024.

Additionally, the number of attendees has continued to rise over the years.

2023 Totals

19 felony arrests

15 misdemeanor arrests

9 misdemeanor citations

2022 Totals

39 felony arrests

13 misdemeanor citations

2021 Total

34 felony arrests

43 misdemeanor citations

In years prior to 2020, EDC Las Vegas had a significantly higher number of overall arrests and medical issues, some even becoming fatal.

Drug overdoses are a rising issue in Nevada for law enforcement, despite the recent CDC report of a nationwide drop. To prevent more deaths, festival organizers have permitted Naloxone, a medication to reverse opioid overdose effects, on festival grounds — one organization even offering it for free this year.

Other efforts have been made by organizers and authorities to improve attendee safety and health, such as moving the festival from the middle of the summer to May, earlier start times and changing the layout for better crowd mobility.