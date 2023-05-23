Watch Now
Electric Daisy Carnival arrests, citations continue to go down

EDC 2023
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 20:42:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The amount of arrests and citations made at the Electric Daisy Carnival continues to go down.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, during this year's event, officers made 19 arrests on felony charges, 15 arrests for misdemeanor charges and issued nine misdemeanor citations and seven traffic citations.

In 2021, police made 34 felony arrests, six DUI arrests and issued 43 misdemeanor citations related to the festival. In 2022, police made made 39 arrests and issued 13 citations.

That's also as overall attendance at the event continues to go up. Close to 500,000 people were expected to attend this year's festival.

