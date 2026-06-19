LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native Davion Robinson received two honors at the AthleteCon Awards for his NIL success.

He secured at least 15 NIL deals over the past year, negotiating each one himself.

WATCH | Las Vegas native scores top honors at award show honoring NIL success

Las Vegas native scores top honors at award show honoring NIL success

The convention, held in Las Vegas, connects collegiate student-athletes with major brands to facilitate name, image, and likeness deals.

It also recognizes those who are doing well.

"A lot of athletes, like you said, they're not going to get their chance at the top league like the NFL or the NBA, so this allows you to attribute your business savvy and entrepreneurial skills and garner financial resources to advance regardless of anything," Robinson said.

Robinson said he plans to finish his degree in sports and business management at Evergreen State. He also wants to play internationally.

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