Las Vegas mosquito population surges as city grows, UNLV seeks resident input

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LAS VEGAS — The sound that can turn a quiet night on the patio into pure annoyance is becoming more common in Las Vegas, and experts say as the city grows, so does its mosquito population.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is asking residents to fill out a survey by October so researchers can pinpoint mosquito hotspots and show state leaders where abatement may be needed.

"We've always had them but this specific species is so aggressive and spreading like wildfire... so I think that's why a lot of the community is being more responsive saying we aren't happy about it," said Louisa Messenger, UNLV Bug Lab director.

Messenger said the research team is working to collect data that can inform decision-making at higher governance levels.

"We're trying to collect some of that data so we can have those decisions at the slightly higher governance level and be able to produce and inform at least our opinion about what we can control," Messenger said.

Mosquitoes aren't just a nuisance — they can carry diseases. Researchers say the time to act is before temperatures warm back up next spring.

"We're just as invested in where people are reporting that there isn't any mosquitoes. So next spring we'll look at the data and go to the places that aren't infested and see if things have changed," Messenger said.

Until then, researchers are counting on residents to speak up. While the valley continues to grow, the battle against the buzz is just getting started.

"They aren't that easy to control but there are options," Messenger said.

Even residents who haven't encountered mosquitoes should participate in the survey, as that information is equally valuable for researchers mapping the insects' presence across the region.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish

