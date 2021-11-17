Las Vegas MLB team less likely after Oakland moves forward with ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dream of the Oakland A’s relocating to Las Vegas is slowly becoming less reality and more fantasy.

The City of Oakland moved forward in selecting a developing group to build a new ball park for the Major League Baseball team on Tuesday.

The city council approved a resolution that would authorize an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group. The development company will have a year to come to a deal with the city to either buy or lease Oakland’s 50 percent share of the Coliseum site.

“My understanding is that AASEG does have an MOU with a community coalition, and for me, that makes me more comfortable in terms of moving forward,” said Nikki Fortunato Bas, council president.

The A’s have been searching for relocation sites in Las Vegas. While officials said a list of locations for a new ballpark would be announced after the World Series, there has been no update on that list.

At the beginning of November, the Las Vegas Aviators sent an emailed survey to ticket holders to gauge interest in a Major League team. The Aviators also announced they will welcome the A’s and the Cleveland Guardians to play in the 2022 Big League Weekend, a Spring Training game series. That series will be held in March 2022.