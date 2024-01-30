Las Vegas Metro Police sending strong message amid surge in fatal crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement authorities are now sending a message to the Las Vegas Valley community amid a sharp rise in deaths on our roadways.

LVMPD is now reporting 15 fatal crashes so far this year, six deadly crashes happened this past weekend alone.

We talked to drivers and Metro Police about the surge in deaths on the roads.

Daryl Turley is a limo driver here. He says drivers in Las Vegas have no courtesy.

According to Metro there were six fatal crashes since Friday afternoon. The latest on Sunday being a hit and run. Metro is still looking for the black Chevy pick up truck they think is involved.

"That is awful, I feel so bad for the families that have to deal with that," Turley responded. "They are in a rush and you know Las Vegas is a drinking town a big percentage of people being intoxicated."

Four out of the six crashes involved pedestrians. One of which was in a cross walk. The other two were people in a vehicle.

We spoke with Darryl Rhodes from Metro's traffic bureau about the crashes.

"We have had a terrible year so far to say the least on the roadways...when we see these high number of fatalities and collisions on our roadways it makes us question is there something we can do better," Rhodes told us.

Metro is now sending a serious message that everyone needs to be careful.

Rhodes says pedestrians need to cross at the crosswalks and drivers need to be responsible and aware. He asks people not to drive impaired or distracted, and to make sure and to make sure you keep your face out of your phone.

Binh Do is an Uber driver. He told us he thinks everyone is stuck in the congestion and they are losing their patience that could be why they are driving a little bit recklessly."