Roads closed after two killed, one hospitalized in southwest valley crash

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 23:58:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Right now, roads are shut down in the southwest Las Vegas Valley as police investigate a deadly crash.

So far, two people are dead as a result of the crash. One person is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash happened on Rainbow Boulevard when a sedan making a left turn on Spring Valley Parkway was hit by a motorcycle at high speed on the passenger side.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger in riding in the sedan were pronounced dead on the scene. As of Monday night, the driver of the sedan is in the hospital with serious injuries.

LVMPD asks drivers to avoid the area of South Rainbow Blvd. and West Spring Valley Parkway North while their investigation and clean up crews are on scene.

Rainbow Blvd. is closed in both directions between Flamingo and Spring Valley Pkwy.

