Las Vegas man has trouble clearing his name in fraudulent unemployment case

LAS VEGAS (DETR) — A Las Vegas man recently lost his job and applied for unemployment benefits. But he was shocked to learn someone was already collecting financial assistance using his name.

Anchor Tricia Kean spoke with one expert who says millions have been lost in fraudulent claims.

"Went online to set up an account, and it said it had already been owned by someone else," says Kevin Carson of Las Vegas.

CAN'T BELIEVE IT

He says he can't believe it. Carson says this issue started three years ago.

"Back in 2020, while I had a job, my company came to me and asked me why I was applying for unemployment," says Carson.

This paperwork from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows someone in Brunswick, New Jersey was collecting benefits under Carson's name. So, he filed the proper paperwork back in 2020 to clear his name.

Then in 2021, Carson lost his job for real and applied for unemployment. But he was surprised to learn someone was now using his name to collect benefits, this time in Comstock Park, Michigan.

So, Carson reached out to DETR again.

"DETR emailed me back stating that they would escalate it to their manager," says Carson.

Fortunately, Carson was able to find new work. But fast forward to today, Carson's company underwent a "reduction in workforce" and he's out of work again.

That's when he applied for unemployment again, only to learn someone was still collecting benefits using his name. Carson says he tried contacting DETR.

WASN'T GETTING ANYWHERE

"I wasn't getting anywhere. I tried to go online and I tried to say that, you know, prove myself to them. No one was calling me back," says Carson.

That's when he reached out to Channel 13.

"And I asked you guys for help, and they probably called me within a week," says Carson.

The problem is Carson is still being denied benefits while DETR investigates.

Meanwhile, he finally has access to his account and can see the person using his name managed to collect more than $12,000 in unemployment.

We reached out to DETR but were told they couldn't discuss Carson's case.

"Identity theft is a problem all across the board... Ask any credit card company. They have a reserve for it. DETR has no such reserve. They just didn't understand that some people will scam them and they got scammed in millions and millions of dollars," says Reno labor attorney, Mark Thierman.

CLASS-ACTION SUIT

Thierman led a class-action lawsuit in 2020 accusing DETR of failing to pay Nevadans eligible for compensation.

The case was ultimately dropped as people involved in the suit started getting paid. Thierman says Carson isn't alone when it comes fraudulent DETR claims.

"Sending checks to 37 people, sending their little pay card to the same place, same mailbox. Sometimes it's not even in the United States. DETR has a real problem," says Thierman.

Thierman says there's a number of serious issues within the department.

"Part of it is just incompetence. Part of it is their computer systems and part of it is they can't seem to relate to the idea that they're in the business of paying people. They're not in denying claims," says Thierman.

In the meantime, Carson is still hoping DETR will reverse their decision until he finds another job.

"If there is any type of compensation that I can get that comes my way, I would like to be able to have that to help offset having to use my personal savings," says Carson.

POTENTIAL FRAUD

DETR says the following are signs of potential fraud:

Employers: If you receive notification a claim has been filed for one or more of your employees who are still working.

Workers: Receiving any type of correspondence that you filed an unemployment claim when you did not file a claim for benefits.

Receiving an unemployment debit card at your address with someone else’s name.

You are told by a current or former employer that a claim has been submitted with your personal information.

REPORT FRAUD

Here's what to do if you’re a victim of fraud:

Go to DETR's website, select the Unemployment Fraud tab on the left side of the page under “Quick links”.

Select Report Fraud to DETR.

DETR will flag the account so payments are not issued.

If you have an employer (as opposed to being an independent contractor or “gig worker” receiving PUA payments), it will be noted in your employer’s file as well. Filers are asked to identify which program they are reporting on - traditional UI, PUA, or both. If needed, the Department may reach out for additional information.

Additionally, individuals may file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

