Las Vegas man facing charges in third sports betting, rigged gaming scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges in connection with a third sports betting and rigged gaming scandal.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged 20 people, including 15 former NCAA basketball players, in a betting scheme to rig NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association Games.

One of the defendants named in the indictment is Shane Hennen. Hennen presents himself as a "high-stake sports gambler, social media influencer, and sports handicapper who sold betting advice to others."

His alleged Instagram account shows him at various sportsbooks along the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the new indictment revealed on Thursday, Hennen recruited former Chicago Bulls player and then-Jiangsu Dragons player Antonio Blakeney to take part in a point-shaving scheme. Prosecutors state Hennen offered bribe payments to Blakeney in exchange for underperforming in and influencing the outcome of games.

For example, on March 6, 2023, the Guangdong Southern Tigers played against the Dragons, and Guangdong was favored to win the game by approximately 11.5 points at sportsbooks. Before the game, Hennen placed large wagers with several sportsbooks on Guangdong to cover the full-game spread. Blakeney, who was the league's highest scorer and averaged over 32 points a game, scored only 11 points in the game. Guangdong defeated Jiangsu 127 to 96 "covering the spreads and the fixers won most of their bets."

Prosecutors say a similar incident happened on March 15, 2023. Blakeney told Hennen that he wouldn't be playing and he allegedly recruited another player who was playing, to "accept a bribe payment to help ensure [the other team] covered the spread." They did and the fixers won their bets.

Multiple text messages show Hennen discussing the winning bets and agreeing to give "20k [$20,000] to [the] player" from Jiangsu who agreed to assist in the scheme.

Another text message shows Hennen telling another fixer: "Nothing gu[a]rantee[d] in this world but death, taxes, and Chinese basketball."

Yuki Iwamura/AP Shane Hennen leaves Brooklyn federal court, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The indictment states Hennen turned his attention to college basketball, and with the other fixers and Blakeney, they recruited NCAA players who accepted bribes in exchange for influencing the outcome of games.

"To conceal their scheme from authorities and increase their ability to make bets, the fixers also used 'straw' or 'proxy' bettors to place bets on the fixed games for them with funds provided by the fixers," the indictment states. "In total, the fixers engaged in a point-shaving scheme involving more than 39 players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I men's basketball teams who then fixed and attempted to fix more than 29 NCAA Division I men's basketball games."

Some of those schools include:



Nicholls State University

Tulane University

Northwestern State University

St. Louis University

La Salle University

Fordham University

State University of New York at Buffalo

DePaul University

Robert Morris University

University of Southern Mississippi

North Carolina AT&T State University

Coppin State University

University of New Orleans

Abilene Christian University

Eastern Michigan

Alabama State University

Hennen is facing three counts of wire fraud, one count of bribery in sporting contests, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to prosecutors, if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for the bribery charge and up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud charge.

This isn't Hennen's first brush with the law when it comes to sports gambling. Back in October, FBI Director Kash Patel announced more than 30 people were arrested, including Hennen, as part of a probe into rigged betting and money laundering.

Federal investigators alleged Hennen provided "cheating technology" used to rig illegal poker games, and he received a cut of the profits.

They also alleged Hennen used a "network of associates" and was provided with non-public information to "place fraudulent wagers."

If convicted in that case, Hennen faces up to 20 years in prison for both the wire fraud conspiracy count and the money laundering conspiracy count.

In January, Hennen was arrested in Las Vegas on charges related to another illegal betting scheme involving former NBA player Jontay Porter.

Court records show that between January and March 2024, Porter agreed to withdraw from NBA games early to enable co-conspirators to place fraudulent wagers.

Hennen was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Jan. 12, 2025. Investigators stated he was attempting to board a flight to Panama and said he was traveling to Colombia to "purportedly seek dental treatment."

Porter pleaded guilty to commit wire fraud, was sentenced in December, and has been banned for life from the NBA.