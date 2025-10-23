Man with Vegas ties arrested in FBI's rigged gambling probe — and it's not his first sports betting arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man with ties to Nevada is one of more than 30 people arrested in a sweeping FBI probe into rigged betting and money laundering that was announced on Thursday.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the results of the agency's investigation into a money laundering conspiracy tied to rigged poker games and sports bets across the country, including here in Las Vegas.

The FBI confirmed one of the suspects, former NBA player Damon Jones, was arrested in Las Vegas. A pair of federal indictments also identifies one of the defendants as Shane "Sugar" Hennen, a resident of Pennsylvania and Nevada, who Channel 13 learned was previously charged in an investigation into NBA betting.

When asked for additional details about the investigation's ties to Las Vegas, the FBI's local field office directed Channel 13 to the agency's branch in New York, which is handling the investigation.

Federal investigators allege Hennen provided "cheating technology" used to rig illegal poker games and received a cut of the profits.

You can see examples of the tech that was used below:

Documents state that Hennen "represented himself on Instagram as a successful sports bettor and sold sports betting picks through his Instagram profiles." His alleged Instagram account shows Hennen at sportsbooks along the Las Vegas Strip. Investigators allege Hennen used "a network of associates" and was provided with non-public information to "place fraudulent wagers."

You can read the full indictment below:

Channel 13 has found that this is not the first time Hennen has been in trouble for schemes involving NBA betting. In January, he was arrested in Las Vegas on charges related to an illegal betting scheme that involved former NBA player Jontay Porter.

Court records show that between January and March 2024, Porter agreed to withdraw from NBA games early to enable co-conspirators to place fraudulent wagers.

Investigators released text messages allegedly sent from Porter to Hennen. One from Jan. 26, 2024 read:

"Hit unders for the big numbers. I told [co-conspirator] no blocks no steals. I'm going to play first 2-3 minute stint off the bench then when I get subbed out tell them my eye killing me again."

Another co-conspirator texting the following betting slip for a wager that was paced on Porter during that night's game.

Court documents suggest Porter followed through on his end of the deal because he "entered the January 26 game midway through the first quarter. Consistent with his prior statements to co-conspirators, after playing just four minutes and recording zero points, three rebounds, and one assist, [Porter] removed himself from the game after he complained to team officials that he reaggravated the above-described eye injury."

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2024. He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 18 and has been banned for life by the NBA.

Hennen was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Jan. 12, 2025. Investigators stated he was attempting to board a flight to Panama and said he was traveling to Colombia to "purportedly seek dental treatment."

According to federal court records, no future dates have been set for Hennen's case related to Porter.

Court records show that Hennen also has a criminal history dating back to 2006, which is listed below.



2006 — Charged with possession of a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, engaging in illegal conduct relating to gambling devices, engaging in illegal conduct relation to facsimile bombs and possession of an instrument of crime. In 2007, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months' probation.



— Charged with possession of a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, engaging in illegal conduct relating to gambling devices, engaging in illegal conduct relation to facsimile bombs and possession of an instrument of crime. In 2007, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months' probation. 2009 — Charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment and four years' probation.



— Charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment and four years' probation. 2011 — Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and supervised release of three and four years.

As for the indictments that came down on Thursday, Hennen, Jones, and the other defendants will be arraigned at a future date in the Eastern District of New York.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the wire fraud conspiracy count and 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy count.