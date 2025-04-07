Las Vegas local is hoping to make to top 24 on American Idol

Isaiah Misailegalu laid it all out on the line during last night's Showstopper round of American Idol. The 17-year-old Las Vegas local switched it up, singing a country song.

It was "That's What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. The judges seemed to be impressed.

Carrie Underwood even mouthed the words along with him.

You can catch clips of the performance here.

Las Vegas local moves to duet round of American Idol

It was enough to move him on to the next round tonight, where he'll sing with a duet partner for one of the remaining 20 sports in the Top 24.

You can watch it right here on Channel 13 at 8 p.m.

WATCH |Justin Hinton got the story of how Isaiah was discovered by an American Idol producer by chance at Town Square.