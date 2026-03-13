LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' Jewish community is responding to an attack at a synagogue and Jewish school in West Bloomfield, Michigan, with local law enforcement already increasing patrols at synagogues and Jewish schools across Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Jewish community reacts to Michigan synagogue attack as local security increases

Rabbi Levi Harlig has personal ties to the Michigan city — his relatives live there, just minutes from the scene of the attack. He said the incident is a painful reminder that antisemitic violence can happen anywhere, and that community members in Las Vegas are on edge.

Metro Police increased patrols at local Jewish institutions following the attack. Harlig said officers arrived at his own synagogue within moments of the Michigan attack.

We also spoke with Stefanie Tuzman, president and CEO of Jewish Nevada, who hails from West Bloomfield originally. She added her thoughts on the bolstered security near her community in Las Vegas.

Tricia Kean speaks with Stefani Tuzman following Michigan synagogue attack

"What those bad people are trying to accomplish is to scare us… to make us hide our identity as Jewish people. The only response is to be prouder Jews, better Jews — and never back away from our community," Harlig said.

He said the response from Metro Police and the show of solidarity from Las Vegas' Jewish community are helping members feel safe while continuing to practice their faith proudly.

