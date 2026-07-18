LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is getting what's being called the world's first bar dedicated entirely to women's sports.

The Sports Bra, a concept that started in Portland, Oregon, is coming to Paradise Road, just minutes from the Strip. Construction crews are already working at the new location, and fans can expect to grab a seat and catch a game in 2027.

The founder came up with the idea after going to a bar to watch a championship game and finding it playing on a small TV in the back with no sound.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett speaks with the Sports Bra's franchise owners

Las Vegas is getting a bar dedicated entirely to women's sports

Franchise owners and Las Vegas locals Esther Taylor and Shaster Powell say the city is the perfect fit for the concept.

"We have the Aces here, WNBA champions. We have, uh, UNLV is close by as well, as well as there are a lot of local community sports things. Vegas is, has become a sports town," Taylor said.

Powell pointed to the city's growing sports scene as another reason the timing is right.

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"She went to a bar trying to watch a final game and no sound little bitty TV in the back, so she said this is what I'm gonna do and we feel like Las Vegas is ready for that, the Aces," Powell said.

"UNLV, we got hockey coming, soccer coming, they need this," Powell said.

The bar will be located on Paradise Road, and Taylor and Powell say they are currently looking for specific partners to help stock it — with a focus on women-owned businesses.

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"We wanna incorporate local women businesses," Taylor said.

"For our food, for our liquor, anything we buy, we're looking for women first," Powell said.

The owners say the atmosphere will blend Las Vegas energy with a comfortable, welcoming feel.

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"It's gonna catch your eye, but it's gonna feel homey. We wanna give you that Las Vegas pizzazz, let you remember and know you're in Las Vegas, but it's gonna be really comfortable. The atmosphere is gonna be relaxing but energized," Powell said.

And the focus will remain singular.

"Women's sports only," the owners said.

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Powell summed up the excitement around the opening.

"Las Vegas is ready for the Sports Bra, definitely ready for the Sports Bra," Powell said.

The bar's opening comes on the heels of SHE Weekend, hosted by Flava Flav.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

