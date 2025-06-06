Women's sports bar The Sports Bra set to expand to four new cities

The Sports Bra, the nation's first sports bar dedicated to women's sports, is expanding to four new locations in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and St. Louis.

The original Sports Bra, which opened in Portland, Oregon, in April 2022, was the brainchild of entrepreneur Jenny Nguyen, who wanted to create a space that celebrated women and girls in sports.

Other women's-centered sports bars have sprung up across the country since then, including The 99ers Sports Bar in Denver, Rough & Tumble in Seattle and Title 9 Sports Grill in Phoenix.

“The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five.’ Together, we’re serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places," said Nguyen, the Sports Bra's CEO.

Last year Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's 776 Foundation invested in The Sports Bra with the intention of expanding through franchising. Potential investors were invited to apply for franchises in October.

All of the new locations will be locally owned and operated and will highlight local and women-owned beverage and food products.

