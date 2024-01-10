Innovative companies place focus on the growth of women's sports at CES

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13's parent company, E.W. Scripps, and other innovative companies say they're placing a larger focus on women's sports.

Those companies saying they're fighting for inclusion in all sports, as they hosted a panel discussion at CES Tuesday.

The focus is about much more than just introducing more people to women's sports, though; it's about giving fans a platform to interact and watch their favorite athletes.

“It’s really hard being a women’s sports fan in America. It’s complicated, and it’s impossible to find where a game is, and there was no consistency," said Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor.

Scripps Sports, along with several companies, has taken the first step in making that change.

Lawlor is working with the National Women's Soccer League and created a consistent 15-week coverage plan for the WNBA. He says the plan is to introduce pregame and postgame shows for the games, plus work with the WNBA on switching game times to allow more fan interaction.

“First time that has ever been done; I mean, it’s like yay, but really, we had to wait till 2024 to get a dedicated franchise. So thank you for paving that road; that’s huge," said Sports Innovation Lab Chief Marketing Officer Gina Waldhorn.

Waldhorn says companies are paving roads on all mediums too. TikTok Sports struck deals with women's sports, EA Sports redesigned their player skeletons to add female athletes into their games, and even Ally Bank put more money towards women's sports.

All of this is to make a change.

“It’s the right thing to do," said Waldhorn. "These are elite athletes, the game is exceptional, and they just haven’t been given the right platform and the fair playing ground.”

Waldhorn says it's also great for business with the growing fandom of women's sports.

“Women’s sports fan community is growing at 40 percent higher growth rate than men’s sports," Waldhorn said.

That fan growth is seen right here in the Las Vegas valley.

"I think the Las Vegas Aces are clearly one of the leaders in Women’s Sports," Lawlor said. "These athletes are amazing, and it's incredibly competitive."

“No one creates an event like Vegas does. Women’s Sports, all sports, should be thought of as an event," Waldhorn said.

The innovative companies say they want to continue to bring more visibility to women's sports, and they all have plans to continue increasing support.