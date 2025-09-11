Las Vegas family seeks help after tragic crash kills unborn baby, leaves mother and child in ICU

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of victims in a devastating multi-car collision that killed an unborn baby is speaking out for the first time since Saturday's crash near Blue Diamond Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Chester Dauz and his daughter escaped life-threatening injuries, but his wife Rebekah and her son Isaiah are still in intensive care. Tragically, Rebekah was seven months pregnant with a baby boy who was lost in an emergency C-section following the crash.

"Rebekah remains in ICU under close observation as she continue to recover from the life-threatening injuries and emotional toll of losing her unborn son and not being able to comfort her son that's in another ICU room," the family said in a GoFundMe page on Thursday. "Isaiah remains in ICU as well under close observation. He continues to recover and barely coming out of consciousness."

According to the family, the Dauzs were leaving from an ultrasound appointment right before the collision. The suspect in the collision, Maximilliano Chavez, is currently in custody and faces several felony charges related to DUI and reckless driving.

"What began as a day of celebration of life ended in tragedy, pain, and the beginning of a long, emotional road to healing," said Marie Dauz-Slife, sister to Chester.

The Dauz family needs help with funeral expenses for their lost baby boy and support as the family heals and transitions back to life, according to their GoFundMe page.