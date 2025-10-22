'I'm just thankful to be alive': Las Vegas driver targeted in possible road rage attack tells his story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he's thankful to be alive after being shot during a possible road rage incident in East Las Vegas earlier this month.

The victim, who asked that his face not be shown for safety reasons, was riding his motorcycle home around 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 when another driver cut him off near the stretch of Nellis Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive.

"I was never shot before, so I didn't know what was going to happen. My main thing was trying to get to the hospital as soon as I could," Trujillo said.

The incident happened the night before his son's 13th birthday. Trujillo admitted he responded by cutting off the other driver, sparking a dangerous chase.

"I shouldn't have done it. I cut them off, and then I saw that they started chasing me, and the next thing you know, I look over and I have him next to me. I hear a loud bang, and that's when I realize I got shot," Trujillo said.

The bullet struck Trujillo on the right side of his stomach. He said the driver chased him for about 20 minutes before he was able to escape and drive to a friend's house, who then took him to the hospital.

"It could have been a lot worse; I could have fallen off the bike, they could have shot me multiple times," Trujillo said.

This shooting is part of a concerning pattern of road rage incidents in Las Vegas this month. On Oct. 6, Metro police reported a possible road rage shooting near North Tee Pee and Grand Teton Drive. Six days later, on Oct. 12, police said a man fired his gun in the air after a road rage incident near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue.

Trujillo has advice for other drivers who find themselves in similar situations.

"Try to ignore it. Be the bigger person. Be the bigger person because it could potentially save your life," Trujillo said.

For now, Trujillo is focused on recovering and cannot work or ride his motorcycle. He said his 13-year-old son is what keeps him motivated.

"My son, he's the biggest reason I am still going," Trujillo said.

"Surprisingly, I am just thankful that god has allowed me to be in this position right now.... I'm just thankful to be alive," Trujillo said.

According to Mr. Trujillo's GoFundMe, "Doctors expect that [he] will be unable to return to work for at least a month, possibly longer, depending on how his healing progresses. During this time, he’s facing significant medical expenses and no source of income to cover his bills, rent, and daily needs."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have not yet responded to requests for comment about the investigation.

