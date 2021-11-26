Las Vegas community invited to honor Kenny Lee at vigil Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to honor Kenny Lee at a vigil Friday morning.

The CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor was killed in a car crash in northern Nevada last week.

The vigil is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Lee's Discount Liquor location on Azure Drive, near North Tenaya Way and the Spaghetti Bowl.

The vigil is open to the public.

The Lee family is requesting donations be made to the nonprofit New Vista instead of flowers.

The organization helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Learn more about it on newvistanv.org.

