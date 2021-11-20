Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee dies in car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor, Kenny Lee, has died in a car crash. He was 53.

The company confirmed the information with 13 Action News on Saturday and says the crash happened Friday morning in West Wendover. That's in northern Nevada near the Utah border.

A company spokesperson shared the following statement:

It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021.

Kenny was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite and West Wendover. He was an active member of the community, who, with his father, founded Lee’s Helping Hand, that over the past 20 years, has contributed millions of dollars to Nevada charities.

Kenny was an avid golfer, passionate Golden Knights fan and most importantly, a loving son, husband and father.

Kenny and his wife, Nami Lee have three children, Nathan, Morgan and Addy.

Please keep the entire Lee Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Service information will be released as soon as arrangements are made.

Kenny Lee's death comes just months after the death of his father and Lee's founder, Hae Un Lee, known around town as "Mr. Lee." He was 79.

This story was updated with a statement from the company. Check back for developments.



