Las Vegas attorney agrees to be disbarred, pleads no contest to several charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas attorney has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after being accused of using his clients for a prostitution ring and plotting to have a woman killed.

On Thursday, Gary Guymon formally entered no contest pleas to two charges: bribing or intimidating a witness to influence testimony and coercion.

WATCH FULL HEARING: Las Vegas attorney pleads no contest to multiple charges

For the first charge, he is facing one to five years in prison with a fine up to $50,000. For the second charge, he is facing one to six years in prison with a fine up to $5,000. He is also eligible for probation.

Guymon was originally facing seven charges and the remaining five will be dismissed when he is formally sentenced.

Guymon was arrested on Feb. 3, 2025 and he was accused of using his position as a criminal defense attorney to operate a "prostitution ring" and that Guymon engaged in sex acts with his clients and introduced clients to his friends.

WATCH: 'Call me your mother—ing pimp': Arrest report claims Las Vegas attorney used clients for 'prostitution ring'

Guymon is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31 and as part of the agreement, he has also agreed to be permanently disbarred from the State Bar of Nevada.