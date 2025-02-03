Las Vegas defense attorney arrested on multiple felony charges, including sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas defense attorney has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Gary Guymon, 62, used his position as a criminal defense attorney to victimize people of sex trafficking and prostitution, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Guymon's charges include:

• Sex Trafficking

• Pandering (3 counts)

• Bribing or Intimidating Witness to Influence Testimony (3 counts)

• Perjury

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• Solicitation to Commit Murder

• Coercion – Sexually Motivated

If you have any information regarding this case or believe you have been a victim of Guymon, please reach out to LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-3251.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.