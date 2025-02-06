'Call me your mother—ing pimp': Arrest report claims Las Vegas attorney used clients for 'prostitution ring'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 on Wednesday outlines the allegations against Gary Guymon, a local defense attorney who was arrested earlier this week.

Guymon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sex trafficking, bribing or intimidating a witness, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, and sexually-motivated coercion. He has since posted $93,000 cash bail.

The report outlining the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's investigation into Guymon accuses the attorney of operating a "prostitution ring" nicknamed the "$100 club."

Investigators detailed witness accounts that Guymon engaged in sex acts with his clients and introduced clients to his friends, who would offer them money or other material perks in exchange for sex acts.

Police detailed the accounts of at least four women, three of whom said they were introduced to Guymon's various associates and two of whom were criminally charged with prostitution-related crimes.

The report also includes allegations that Guymon "used his position as a defense attorney to threaten one of the victims with incarceration if she did not obey his command to insert a sexual gratification device into her vagina."

Investigators included a text message Guymon sent to one of the witnesses, in which the attorney told her to "Shut up" and wrote that "I just might smash your f—ing teeth out of your mouth."

"Do not call me your life coach. Call me your motherf—ing pimp," Guymon is said to have written. "I will tell you when to get your p— wet. And I will tell you what to put in it. And when. ...I don't give a f— what you want or what your decision is. You lost that priv."

KTNV The arrest report for Las Vegas attorney Gary Guymon includes an excerpt from a text message Guymon allegedly sent one of the witnesses in the investigation.

In an interview with police, Guymon maintained that he introduced his clients to his friends but was not involved in what happened after that.

"Well, if I'm not involved in it, I don't know how I can be responsible for it," he allegedly told one detective.

According to the report, one of the witnesses recorded a conversation between herself and Guymon in which Guymon admitted to sending the women to meet with his friends. Guymon allegedly told the witness the women received various compensation for sex acts, including $200, in one case, and a $4,000 car in another.

"He also stated he was unaware of their arrangement and what [one of the women] was willing to do...he just provided the introduction," the report states.

KTNV Las Vegas defense attorney Gary Guymon was arrested this week on several charges.

Investigators collected additional evidence against Guymon through search warrants, interviews with people involved with him, Guymon himself, and through a search warrant to intercept communications from Guymon's cell phone.

Along with the allegations of sex trafficking and coercion, the attorney is also accused of solicitation to commit murder.

Detectives wrote that they believe "Guymon and others conspired to have [one of the women] murdered." Investigators claim phone calls they intercepted show Guymon called off the alleged plot after he found out police had interviewed two of his associates.

In one interview with police, a detective asked Guymon about an instance where he submitted a motion to withdraw as counsel for one of the women. Guymon allegedly responded, "Right because she was either going to pay me or give me some dances and she didn't do either."

"In Guymon's own words, 'I'm going to help all of them but I'm going to stick my d— in them too,'" investigators wrote in their report.

KTNV FILE - Las Vegas defense attorney Gary Guymon

Viewers may know of Guymon from his work on several high-profile cases in Las Vegas.

Most recently, he's represented Chance Comanche, the former NBA G-League Ignite player accused of killing a woman in Las Vegas, and Jazlynn Roush, who is accused of killing an elderly woman and hiding her body in a freezer.

Before he became a defense attorney, Guymon worked for 15 years as a prosecutor in Clark County. During that time, he worked on the infamous "Black Widow of Las Vegas" case against Margaret Rudin — who served 20 years in prison. Her conviction was vacated in May 2022 and, just last month, murder charges against her were dismissed.

When Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada State Bar on Tuesday, a spokesperson told us Guymon is still an active member.

As of this report, Guymon has not made his first appearance in court for this case.