Local attorney's court appearance for felony charges delayed after bail posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local attorney Gary Guymon, who was arrested Monday, was set to be in court Tuesday afternoon— but that has been delayed until early spring.

Guymon has practiced law in Las Vegas for decades. After posting a $93,000 cash bail on Tuesday, two judges have now recused themselves from the case.

These are the charges he is facing:



Sex trafficking

Bribing or intimidating a witness

Conspiracy to commit murder

Solicitation to commit murder

Sexually-motivated coercion

Guymon is a former prosecutor and is now a criminal defense attorney. He has worked on several high-profile cases in Las Vegas.

We have file videos from Channel 13's archive from some of his cases. Those cases include representing Chance Comanche, the former NBA G League player accused of killing a woman two years ago, and he was a state prosecutor in the Black Widow case, including socialite Margaret Rudin.

More recently, he represented Jozzlynn Roush, accused of putting a dead elderly woman inside a freezer.

In our archive, we came across an interview with former Clark County District Judge Don Chairez. This is what he said when commenting on Guymon years ago:

Gary Guymon, the prosecutor on this case, is extremely bright and extremely good with people. I consider him the best district attorney in the district attorney's office.

This is not the first run-in with the law for Guymon. In 2009, the attorney was accused of stealing a necklace in Utah and was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.

At the time, the Nevada Supreme Court directed the State Bar to review the matter for possible disciplinary action. The Bar decided against disciplining Guymon.

I contacted the State Bar of Nevada on Tuesday— they told me as of right now, he is still an active member of the law association.

We are awaiting word on when Guymon is expected to make his first court appearance. We will keep you posted on any developments in this case.