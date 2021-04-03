Lane closures in effect: Police investigate motorcycle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are shut down near Flamingo Road following a motorcycle crash.

Expect delays driving in the area.

The rider was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

